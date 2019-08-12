Building work starts on major new Worthing office block

Construction on a new home for HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) in Worthing has begun.

A ground breaking ceremony for Teville Gate house, by Worthing station, was held on Friday, to mark the start of the building work on what will become the base for around 900 employees.

Alex Bailey, chief executive of Adur and Worthing District Council, Alan Tume, HMRC regional implementation lead, David Larmour, construction director at McLaughlin & Harvey and Jeremy Birkett-Jones, director from Hunter REIM, turned the first earth with spades to officially mark the start of the build.

The new five-storey development is being built by McLaughlin & Harvey. It is expected the project will be completed by 2021.

Councillor Kevin Jenkins, executive member for regeneration for Adur & Worthing Councils, said: “This project will bring major benefits to Worthing, boosting local business and supporting our on-going work to improve the vitality of the borough.

“The development will also contribute towards plans to redesign and improve Railway Approach in line with our wider public realm ambitions, creating a more welcoming approach for visitors who arrive in our town by train. We are delighted to see the build under way!”

Teville Gate House was chosen as the preferred location for Worthing’s specialist site as it meets HMRC’s future needs and location principles, including being opposite the train station and close to other transport links and local amenities.

The existing derelict premises at Teville Gate House have been demolished to make way for the new development. HMRC was previously located at Teville Gate House but consolidated in other local offices, when it closed in April, 2010.