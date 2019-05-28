Car buying website opens branch in Littlehampton

A car buying website has opened a branch in Littlehampton.

The branch of webuyanycar.com was due to open last week on the Riverside Industrial Estate. The branch has created one new job for the area and will be one of four sites in the West Sussex area, a spokesman for the company said.

Riverside Industrial Estate in Bridge Road, Wick. Picture: Google Maps

Richard Evans, Head of Technical Services at webuyanycar.com, said: “Our latest opening in Littlehampton is testament to the continued growth of webuyanycar.com and our support

for customers in the West Sussex area, who we have been buying many thousands of cars from over the years.

"With the new branch, we hope to reduce customer traveling time by expanding to a more central location.

“We’re looking forward to welcoming many new customers in branch and continuing to be the area’s top consumer choice for selling cars in a convenient and hassle free way.”

Webuyanycar.com has over 250 branches nationwide and the Littlehampton opening follows the announcement of its millionth customer in late 2017.

Headquartered in Manchester, the automotive firm employs more than 500 members of staff.

Richard added: “We are continuing to grow and put customers back in the driving seat, as more and more motorists realise they can negotiate a better deal by not part-exchanging.

Our new Littlehampton branch will be open five days a week and will offer instant bank transfers to motorists, saving valuable time.”