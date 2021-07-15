Celebrations as Worthing hair salon expands
Celebrations were fully underway as DLG Hair Studio’s new shop in Worthing opened.
The business started three years ago in North Street and its huge success enabled the team to open this bigger shop in Chapel Road.
Worthing town crier Bob Smytherman officially declared the salon open on Thursday, July 15.
He said: “Our friends at DLG Hair Studio are proud to announce the grand opening of their new hair studio. “After three successful years in their first premises, they have doubled the business in size and have outgrown their usual premises – so they decided to upsize to this fabulous new salon right in the heart of the town.
“DLG will be offering hair, nails, tanning, and many other great beauty treatments.
“The team look forward to welcoming you all to their fabulous new studi.”