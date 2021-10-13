Community Chest Awards - Les Alden Foundation win donation

The Les Alden Foundation took home £1,500 which will help feed and clothe those in need in the Worthing Area

The Community Chest Awards take place annually and this year saw Sussex based charities take home just under £25,000. One of those charities was The Les Alden Foundation.

The charity, who try to reduce poverty in the Worthing area, were founded in 2020, are named after a Len Alden who received an MBE for his tireless work within the community, from his work as a lay inspector for Age Concern, arranging Christmas parties for thousands of OAPS or chairing committees on social services, 'his caring and passionate approach to life was always an inspiration'.

The charity has two main projects, the Worthing Food Foundation, which has so far provided 75,000 meals for 2,500 people and 1100 lunches over school holidays. The Second is a Worthing Uniform Centre, which collects donated uniforms and winter coats for redistribution to those in need and raise funding for cleaning and storage.