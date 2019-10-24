Construction underway on Worthing's Teville Gate House

Construction of a new office block on the former site of Teville Gate House is well underway.

Plans for the 8,550 square metre office block in Railway Approach were approved by councillors in June, to be occupied by around 900 HM Revenue and Customs staff.

Pictures from the construction site show the shell of a five-storey building after the original block was demolished this summer.

Ten parking spaces will be provided, with 50 temporarily available until work starts on the adjacent Teville Gate site.

Plans for 378 flats and retail and leisure space have been submitted for the long vacant Teville Gate. Read more about that here: Teville Gate: hotel, gym and up to 378 homes announced in site masterplan



