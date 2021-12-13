The charity was chosen by Adur & Worthing Business Awards 2021 for fundraising at this year’s ceremony, held at the Pavilion Theatre on November 12.

Guests on the night were invited to enter a draw to support Love Your Hospital and its work, improving hospital facilities and supporting projects that fall outside of core NHS funding.

The draw raised £3,350, which will go towards vital equipment and resources.

James Stoner, awards vice-chairman, and Nicky Dumbleton, awards treasurer, present the cheque to John Price, corporate and community fundraiser for Love Your Hospital

Steve Crump, director of charities at University Hospitals Sussex NHS Foundation Trust, said: “We were incredibly honoured to be asked to be the charity partner for the Adur & Worthing Business Awards 2021.

“Congratulations to everyone who was nominated and to those who won awards for innovation, passion and impact.

“To see so many local businesses give so generously on the night was incredibly heart-warming and on behalf of the charity, Worthing Hospital and local patients and their families, we cannot thank you enough for your continued support.”

The cheque was presented to John Price, corporate and community fundraiser for Love Your Hospital, by James Stoner, business development director at JSPC and awards vice-chairman, and Nicky Dumbleton, corporate social responsibility co-ordinator at ETI Ltd and awards treasurer, during a recent visit to the charity management office at St Richard’s Hospital.