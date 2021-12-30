Husband-and-wife team James and Echo Stone, who own Bangerz ‘n’ Burgerz, have brought in some of the best street artists on the south coast to decorate the restaurant in The Street. The team is led by Mark Jones, a Southsea artist known as Fark, and includes SNUB from Brighton and Portsmouth graffiti artist Chris Reeves.
Street artists have been decorating Bangerz 'n' Burgerz restaurant in Rustington ahead of it opening in the new year. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112301
Street artists have been decorating Bangerz 'n' Burgerz restaurant in Rustington ahead of it opening in the new year. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112301
Street artists have been decorating Bangerz 'n' Burgerz restaurant in Rustington ahead of it opening in the new year. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112301
Street artists have been decorating Bangerz 'n' Burgerz restaurant in Rustington ahead of it opening in the new year. Picture: Steve Robards SR2112301