As well as improving their chances of getting into the workplace, the club will give unemployed people the opportunity to meet others in a similar situation.

Run by Christians Against Poverty (CAP), Worthing Central Job Club will launch at Clifton Community Church, in Clifton Road, on Monday, February 7, starting with a light lunch at 12.30pm.

Pastor Paul Cross, a CAP Job Club coach, said: “The level of unemployment has placed a real strain on many lives and families. CAP Job Clubs are a great place for those who are unemployed to meet others, to realise that they are not alone and to give them hope and help to get them back into work.

Worthing Central Job Club will include community time, an eight-week employability course and monthly coaching sessions

“Our job club will start with a community time each week, where members will have a chance to meet others and be part of a community.

“We will also run an eight-week employability course, which looks at things like CV writing, interview skills and building confidence to enable people to move back into the workplace. Further, we provide monthly coaching sessions for those who attend.”

CAP Job Clubs offer friendly, practical support, giving jobseekers the tools, skills and confidence to step back into employment. The service is highly recommended by the Department for Work and Pensions.

Clifton Community Church is hosting the new CAP Job Club

The eight-session course walks members through each step of the job hunting process, from identifying strengths and skills, right through to writing a great CV and learning how to succeed once in employment.

A dedicated CAP Job Club coach will offer one-to-one informal support, spending time helping members to set goals and identify and tackle any areas with which they are struggling.

The community time allows members to bond and share their own personal experiences to encourage each other.