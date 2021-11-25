The team at Kingsland House care home received a large delivery of doughnuts as a thank you from Barchester Healthcare regional director Stella Ashdown.

She was grateful to everyone for ensuring they provided their NHS passes by the deadline of November 11, ensuring the ongoing safety of all residents and staff.

Karen Williams, general manager at the home, said: “We were extremely grateful and pleasantly surprised to receive our very large delivery of Krispy Kreme doughnuts and it certainly put a smile on all staff here who took their time in choosing which doughnut to eat.”