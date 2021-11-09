Pictures of Frankenstein’s monster were creatively interpreted for the collaborative competition and all entries were put on display in the shop window.

Six winners were then chosen and staff from Co-op visited the school to present the prizes.

Teacher James Doig praised the shop for supporting the special needs primary school and including it in the community.

He said: “They approached us to design a Halloween mask for their store. They wanted creativity and passion. Handily, the children at Palatine have both by the bucketload.

“Glitter went flying, paint was liberally spread and glue was flung far and wide as each class competed against each other.

“They chose six winners from over 160 entries. It was a tough challenge for them. They came to school and gave the prizes out and then had a tour of the school, given by our head boy and head girl.

“The prizes were really carefully chosen by Ben and Laura, and they really listened to what our children like.”

