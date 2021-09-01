Run by company Freedom Works, the programme, called Fabric, aims to offer community, charity and small business space at the former station in Lancing.

Based in North Road, it will create sustainable jobs, but also encourage the new tenants to work together on ideas that can bring new opportunity to the village.

The council purchased the building last year. Freedom Works, which already has creative spaces and flexible collaborative workspace in Worthing and Hove among others, will now begin the search for tenants who can demonstrate they are enterprises that provide social value, the community can tangibly benefit, and have a commitment to Lancing.

The former police station site in Lancing is set to become office space

An agency called The Ideas Alliance will work on an initial project to ensure that the building is fully integrated into the community.

Adur District Council’s deputy leader, Angus Dunn, said: “We have taken an innovative approach to community coherence and opportunity with this Fabric project.

“By working with partners and more importantly the residents of Lancing we want Fabric to be seen as a beacon of excellence in community building and collaboration to enhance the prospects of local people.”

Executive member for health and wellbeing, Kevin Boram, added: “Through the pandemic we have learnt how important our local communities are for our well-being. This project is a great opportunity to invest in Lancing to create jobs and bounce back better.”

New and emerging businesses are likely to be the target for Fabric as well as charities and community groups, who can take advantage of up-to-date low-cost working facilities to grow their business but also have the creativity to contribute ideas collaboratively for the benefit of Lancing. Community events will also be hosted there.

Freedom Works managing director, Jon Trigg, said: “We are delighted to sign this deal to transform the old police station. Work starts now both to make it fit for the local community to work from and to ensure we get the right mix of businesses and organisation in it. We want it to be buzzing with activity and also be very, very welcoming to local residents.”

It is hoped Fabric Lancing will be open for business and ideas in late October. Fabric will roll out across the Adur & Worthing Councils area with another scheme set to open across the council border later this year.