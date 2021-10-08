Never good at drawing but always having an eye for colour and patterns, Jon has always loved interior design but it is only now at the age of 45 that he has really begun to build a career out of it.

Born in Coventry, Jon has lived in Worthing for about four years and plans to make the town his long-term home.

For 25 years, he has had a corporate career and is currently director of learning, quality and engagement, coaching people to make the best of themselves.

Jon Burns on Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr. Picture: Ellis O'Brien BBC Two

But outside office hours, it is pattern, colour and texture that is Jon’s passion and he is building his own business, Jonathan Scott Interiors, working on residential and commercial projects.

Jon said his earliest memory was being given a Laura Ashley catalogue by his aunt when he was seven and reading it like a book.

Life took him away from his love of interior design after a tough time at school but now, ‘with age and confidence’, he is going back to follow his dream.

“In art, I couldn’t draw and I still can’t,” he said. “My teacher told me if I stick to colours and patterns I would do all right. Perhaps I should have listend to her.

“It is more about being so self-critical. It has to be perfect in my mind. I can’t draw but I can create a pattern for you. I absolutely love it.”

Jon said it was the BBC programme that proved to him this is what he should be doing. He went out in episode three of series two after his take on Maximalism at Highley Manor in Balcombe was deemed a step too far.

Jon said: “What people don’t get to hear is what the client thought and they loved it. It is now one of their most requested rooms.”

It is praise like that that gives Jon the confidence to continue.

“I loved being on the show and it was a phenomenal experience, and it is a game show. I pushed myself out of my comfort zone. I showed my vulnerability and how resilient I am.

“I learned a lot about myself and how good I am at what I do. If there is one thing I have learned, it is that if something is worth doing, it is worth waiting for.”

Jon was praised for his brave ideas and for taking risks. He said the show had helped him develop his knowledge, like learning how to upholster and how to work on a contract basis.

Interior Design Masters is still available on BBC iPlayer and will soon be coming to Netflix.

Jon said: “I’m not trained, so I have no rules to follow and I absorb info like a sponge, which helps me to learn fast and adapt. My visions are what I feel and absorb from my clients.

“It’s not textbook but it’s from the creative mind I have, and it’s all done with a huge heart and pure love of design, interiors and people.”

As well as building his business, Jon is working on a podcast, talking to people who are doing renovations.

He explained: “I want to tap into their bravery and talk not only about the renovation of the building but the renovation of them personally. After 25 years, I have decided to change my career and I want to inspire others.”