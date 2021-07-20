Kingsland House had a party to celebrate owner Barchester Healthcare being placed 59th in the top 100 best companies to work for in the south east. It was awarded three further honours at the 2021 Best Companies Live event - progressing to a two star outstanding status from employees, 11th place in the top 20 best health and social care companies to work for and 14th place in the top 25 best big companies to work for in the UK.
Kingsland House: Shoreham care home residents celebrate ‘freedom day’

Shoreham care home residents have enjoyed being able to go out on minibus trips again, now that restrictions have eased. Staff have been taking them on short trips to outdoor spaces, without having to worry about isolating afterwards, and now indoor visits are back on the agenda, too.

By Elaine Hammond
Tuesday, 20th July 2021, 6:29 pm

Residents at Kingsland House, in Kingsland Close, were thrilled to visit South Down Nurseries in Hassocks, a long-awaited trip that included a nice walk around, a visit to the South Downs Heritage Centre to look at some of the old machinery and a sit down with a piece of homemade cake and a cup of tea.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “It is absolutely wonderful to be able to take our residents out for trips again. We have all been waiting for this day and we are so thankful it is finally here. Our residents have enjoyed all sorts of different entertainment during lockdown but nothing beats some fresh air and a change of scenery to blow away the cobwebs.”

The varied life enrichment programme keeps residents active and provides a daily choice of engaging activities, tailored to residents’ interests and abilities. Recent events have included World Environment Day, Italian National Day, Canada Day, a visit from East Worthing and Shoreham MP Tim Loughton, World Chocolate Day, National Carers’ Week and making bird feeders for schoolchildren.

Residents at Kingsland House were thrilled to visit South Down Nurseries in Hassocks, a long-awaited trip that included a visit to the South Downs Heritage Centre and a sit down with a piece of homemade cake and a cup of tea

Residents at Kingsland House were thrilled to visit South Down Nurseries in Hassocks, a long-awaited trip that included a visit to the South Downs Heritage Centre and a sit down with a piece of homemade cake and a cup of tea

Residents at Kingsland House were thrilled to visit South Down Nurseries in Hassocks, a long-awaited trip that included a visit to the South Downs Heritage Centre and a sit down with a piece of homemade cake and a cup of tea

Staff at Kingsland House were rewarded with chocolates to celebrate National Carers' Week in June. Family and friends were able to visit the home to join residents in thanking the team for their hard work and dedication.

