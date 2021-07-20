Residents at Kingsland House, in Kingsland Close, were thrilled to visit South Down Nurseries in Hassocks, a long-awaited trip that included a nice walk around, a visit to the South Downs Heritage Centre to look at some of the old machinery and a sit down with a piece of homemade cake and a cup of tea.

Karen Williams, general manager, said: “It is absolutely wonderful to be able to take our residents out for trips again. We have all been waiting for this day and we are so thankful it is finally here. Our residents have enjoyed all sorts of different entertainment during lockdown but nothing beats some fresh air and a change of scenery to blow away the cobwebs.”