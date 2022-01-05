The fridge, which collects and distributes free surplus food for the community, needs to raise £1,500 towards the running costs of the van, known as Wendy.

The van is used regularly to pick up donations from supermarkets, for events and to take food to Angmering, East Preston and Rustington for Fridge on Tour each week.

The MOT and insurance are significant costs for the volunteer-led, not-for-profit community group.

Littlehampton Community Fridge aims to reduce food waste by rescuing surplus supplies and offering them to everyone for free

David Wilson Homes, which is working on the Ecclesden Park development in Angmering, donated £500, taking the appeal to the halfway mark and helping to keep the van running during the festive period.

Kimberley Benson, sales and marketing director for David Wilson Southern Counties, said: “We believe Littlehampton Community Fridge is a great way of reducing waste while supporting families who need a bit of help during this expensive time of the year.

“We were really pleased to help cover the costs of the refrigerated van this Christmas, which we hope will go some way to helping keep the much-needed service on the road.”

The fridge opens daily at various times at St James the Great Church hall, East Ham Road, Littlehampton. Anyone can use it and take five items per adult per day, plus bread. It costs nothing, as all the food is rescued and needs a home to stop it being wasted.