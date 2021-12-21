For the past eight years, the club has been donating 50 Christmas food parcels to Littlehampton and District Foodbank, for the benefit of its customers.

Before the Covid-19 pandemic, the Rotarians used to go shopping for the Christmas food themselves and then fill boxes they had been saving for weeks, wrap them in Christmas paper and add a sticker stating ‘A Christmas Gift from Littlehampton Rotary Club’, before loading them into members’ cars and taking them to the foodbank for distribution.

Last year, due to government restrictions, the club was not able to do any of that, so enquiries were made at Morrisons Littlehampton and community champion Alison Whitburn offered to do the whole package.

Alison Whitburn, community champion at Morrisons Littlehampton, left, with, from left, Roy Wood, chair of trustees of Littlehampton Foodbank, Rotarians Keith Green, Bruce Green and Geoff Watts, and Nicky Thompson from Littlehampton Foodbank

The operation was so successful, Alison was asked to repeat the task again this year.