The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Neil Hart, with community champion Alison Whitburn, right, and cafe colleague Gill Paterson

Neil Hart accepted an invitation from community champion Alison Whitburn to meet colleagues and speak to them about the work they are doing helping people in the area.

He said he was struck by the ethos of Morrisons being in the community of Littlehampton and working to support the community.

Mr Hart added: “In the cafe, I was hearing how the staff there look out for some of the regular customers for whom the cafe is the only source of contact and getting out. On occasions the staff see that a particular customer may be in distress or need help and as a result can contact the appropriate agencies to provide the appropriate support.

“There are a number of initiatives, including grab bags with essentials for young families, donations by customers to the food bank, the donation by the store of stock which is past the sell by date to the food bank and other similar organisations, various fundraising campaigns directed at customers to support local charities, staff making face masks for charity – one lady had made 1,600 in her spare time, staff knitting and doing crochet for charity, even car washing by the local fire brigade in the car park to raise funds.

“There is of course good business sense in Morrisons supporting the local community – after all, the local community constitutes its custom. But nonetheless Morrisons, and Alison as their community champion, are to be applauded for the work that they do in this regard.

“It was also very pleasing to be able to congratulate Alison on the award of the British Empire Medal in the New Year Honours List.”

Alison said it was a great visit and staff found Mr Hart both interested and interesting.

She added: “We had a great visit from Neil Hart, High Sheriff of West Sussex, and his wife on Tuesday to thank colleagues for their hard work during the pandemic and to find out about our work in the community.

“He was very interested in our work with Littlehampton & District Foodbank, which he plans to visit, and Littlehampton Community Fridge.