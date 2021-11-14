New Monks Farm - See exclusive interior walkthrough of developed homes in Lancing
CALA Homes has released an interior walkthrough video of the houses being built at Lancing's New Monks Farm.
Sunday, 14th November 2021, 11:50 am
The project, which started in November 2019, is on course to complete in the winter of 2022/23.
The first 40 homes, including 15 which are social housing, are likely to be occupied by the end of the year.
According to the developers, the project, once completed, will provide a 'host of benefits to the local community', safeguard the future of the airport and provide 'much-needed homes'.
