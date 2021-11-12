DM21110493a.jpg. Tour of the new Monks Park development site, in Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211111-151812008

New Monks Farm: Take a look behind the scenes of major Lancing development

The Herald was given a look behind the scenes of Lancing’s major development yesterday (November 11) to see how the works are progressing.

By Sam Morton
Friday, 12th November 2021, 8:00 am

The green space formerly known as New Monks Farm in Lancing has continued to take significant steps towards its new form, New Monks Park.

The 600-home development remained on-course, depite the decision by IKEA to withdraw its plan for a new store earlier this year.

Developers said the site was still needed for 600 homes, a primary school and a new country park.

The project will also secure the future of Shoreham Airport, the developers said. Click here to read our latest report about the project.

1.

DM21110492a.jpg. Tour of the new Monks Park development site, in Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211111-151801008

2.

DM21110489a.jpg. Tour of the new Monks Park development site, in Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211111-151751008

3.

DM21110488a.jpg. Tour of the new Monks Park development site, in Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211111-151553008

4.

DM21110485a.jpg. Tour of the new Monks Park development site, in Lancing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography and Art. SUS-211111-151543008

