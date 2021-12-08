Montague Gallery will welcome customers to Liverpool Road’s Montague Quarter Shopping Centre for the last time today (Wednesday, December 8), after failing to agree a new lease with the landlord.

The business, which was initially opened as a pop-up shop by photographer Alan Humphries and artist Kim-Adele Fuller, proved popular in Worthing. The directors signed a longer lease and grew the gallery into a ‘thriving high street independent business’.

In a social media announcement on Friday, the gallery wrote: “We are very sad to report that we are having to leave our premises suddenly and close due to circumstances beyond our control. If you have seen anything you would like from our 40 talented local artists, come and buy before we close.”

Montague Gallery was initially opened as a pop-up shop by photographer Alan Humphries and artist Kim-Adele Fuller. Photo: Steve Robards SR2112072 SUS-210712-151931001

The gallery said it hoped to relocate in the new year but it has since found a new, temporary, home at the Guildbourne Centre.

Kim-Adele said she and her colleagues were ‘so pleased’ to have found a new property.

She added: “It will take a few days to prepare and move into but we hope to be able to continue trading from December 13 up until January 10 while we look for a permanent new unit.”

Kim-Adele said ‘there is nothing suitable that is anywhere near affordable’ in Worthing Town Centre, adding: “If anyone can help please contact us.”

The gallery survived the two Covid-19 lockdowns, against the odds, by creating an online shop, which offered local deliveries as well as click and collect.

Kim-Adele said the recent closure news was ‘met with disbelief and a flood of positive and supportive messages’, adding: “The shop has been full of people ever since rushing to buy before we close.”

One customer wrote on Facebook: “That’s so sad. I’ve bought many things from you in the past. Your shop is one of the shopping highlights of Worthing. Please say you’ll be reopening again soon.”

Another Facebook user added: “What a tragedy. You created such a beautiful space, packed full of wonderful things. So sorry this is happening especially at this time of year!”