Rustington and Littlehampton businesses show true meaning of Christmas

A number of shops have stepped up to help struggling families by donating to St Peter and St Paul’s Pantry at the parish church.

The pantry was opened in October to help people top up their weekly food supplies with no questions asked and no strings attached.

Tables of food are made available in the St Peter and St Paul’s Church hall each Wednesday and anyone can go along and choose their own food from the selection.

The pantry is supplied with food by parishioners and works with a number of business partners in Rustington and Littlehampton to help local people in need and at the same time reduce food waste and disposal costs.

This Christmas, local businesses have provided extra treats to give the pantry a festive boost.

Grace Sims, youth group leader at the church, said: “The true meaning of Christmas - this is what loving your neighbour is all about. Local businesses have donated food and kindness to local families who are struggling this Christmas through St Peter and St Paul’s Pantry.

“A food hamper from Hanwells in Rustington was given to a local family who needs a helping hand. Fresh and dry food donations from Sainsbury’s in Littlehampton went to St Peter’s and St Paul’s Pantry to help local families in need.

“Sarah and Scott at The Butcher and Deli in Rustington donated fresh turkeys to six local families who are struggling this Christmas. Littlehampon Community Fridge supports St Peter’s and St Paul’s Pantry by providing dry and fresh food.

“Morrisons in Littlehampton has been supplying essential food items and Christmas treats throughout December and a £200 voucher from Waitrose in Rustington was given to St Peter’s and St Paul’s Church to spend on food for Christmas Day lunch and for local families in need at Christmas.”

The pantry has different opening times each week. Visit www.sspeterandpaul-rustington.org.uk/pantry for more information.

