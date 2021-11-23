Families can take selfies and record movies with the animals, and after finding all 10 characters, they will win a personalised e-book that includes any selfies they have taken as part of the story.

The Santa Needs You Safari Trail project started in Steyning High Street on Monday and runs until December 31.

This Christmas window trail features vinyl creatures modelled in 3D augmented reality, so they burst into life in front of your eyes when you scan the QR code.

The trail works by using QR codes so there is no need to sign up or download anything

Organised by the Steyning & District Community Partnership and funded by Horsham District Council, the trail takes around 45 minutes to complete.

Reina Alston, chairman of the partnership, said: “It is entirely contactless and can be completed in any order, and if preferred can be done in more than one visit – if it takes a week, it doesn’t matter.

“It’s fun, it’s outdoors and its free - what more could you want.

“Rudolph is taking the year off and is offering the chance to fill his slot on the sleigh team to his friends in the animal kingdom. Find the 10 contestants for this very important Santa vacancy in shop windows around town.

“Players need to visit each of the hopeful competing images displayed and give Santa a hand in deciding which to choose to fly with him, by voting for their favourite.”