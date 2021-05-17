This is how Co-op in Sompting looks now after refurbishment

The 1,600 sq ft store, in Test Road, runs on 100 per cent renewable electricity and supports 13 jobs.

Customers were able to see the new look when the store re-opened on Thursday, May 13, with a new and improved bakery and food-to-go, an enhanced chilled, fresh and frozen range, meal ideas, wines, Fairtrade and everyday essentials.

Oli Webb, store manager, said: “We have had a great response. We are extremely proud to be re-launching our store, it has a fantastic new look and we have worked to develop the range, choice, products and services locally that will create a really compelling offer to serve the community.

The new-look store in Test Road, Sompting

“Co-op is committed to connecting communities and making a difference locally and our aim is to operate at the heart of local life. We are looking forward to welcoming customers old and new now into their new Co-op store.

“We also want customers to know that they can become a member of the Co-op. In addition to unlocking additional value and personalised offers for themselves, our members help to make a difference to local causes.

“Co-op donates 2p in every pound to community causes every time a member swipes their membership card when buying own-branded products – so by shopping at the Co-op our members are also helping to make good things happen in the community.”

A donation of £200 was made to CYCALL, based at Brookland Park in Worthing, as part of launch day celebrations.