Here are 10 of the best places to visit for vegan or vegetarian takeaways, according to Tripadvisor reviews.
NRG Cavern in Bath Place has a 5 star rating from 245 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
Munch Coffee Bar & Kitchen, based in The Royal Arcade, has a rating of 4.5 from 1,315 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
High Street venue Salsa Viva Cantina has a rating of 5 from 209 reviews. Photo: Google Street View
Bungaroosh Cafe Bistro, in Bath Place, has a rating of 5 from 193 reviews. Photo: Google Street View