West Wittering Beach parking sold out for bank holiday weekend

The West Wittering Estate announced today (Saturday, May 29) that the beach has sold out tomorrow and on Bank Holiday Monday.

"Please do not travel to the beach without a valid booking, as you will be turned away," a spokesperson said. "There is no alternative parking in the local area."

Parking enforcement officers will be operating in the area.

West Wittering Beach. Photo: Steve Robards

Spaces are available from Tuesday, June 1 onwards.

The West Wittering Estate announced on April 27 that its pre-paid parking system was to be made permanent to ‘control visitor numbers, promote safety and protect the environment and local community’.

The popular beach has maintained its daily cap on numbers as staycations and day trips within the UK are set to be on the increase this summer.

The system – which was brought in when the beach reopened following the first national lockdown last year – aimed to reduce lengthy traffic queues in the area.

The West Wittering Estate said it acknowledges there were issues with parking in the village last year and is working closely with local authorities and organisations to improve the situation.

A spokesperson for West Wittering Estate said “Visitor numbers have been increasing over the last decade and we believe keeping the pre-paid parking system in place is the right thing to do to promote safety and protect the environment, wildlife and our local community. A strict daily limit on numbers parking with us will also be enforced.

“As the nation eases out of lockdown, many will be thinking of a staycation or day trip within the UK. Anyone planning a trip to West Wittering Beach this spring and summer will need to pre-book their parking to avoid the chance of being disappointed should they arrive to find the carpark is fully booked.”

Visitors who wish to book online parking must visit the JustPark app or website and select West Wittering Beach from the choice of locations. You can then select the day you wish to travel to the site.