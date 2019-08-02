EDF Energy staff spend ‘rewarding’ day volunteering at Ferring Country Centre

Staff from EDF Energy spent a rewarding day at Ferring Country Centre, helping with various jobs on site.

The 14 volunteers from the Hove office offered their services to Samantha Kirk, administration and communication manager, and following a meeting, the group was assigned a number of projects for the day.

Mark Dallen, consortium and stakeholder manager, said: “We all had a really great day at Ferring Country Centre and it was a very rewarding to be able to provide some help with these jobs for this great local charity that does so much good work for the community.”

Jobs included treating and staining the decking area, clearing and sorting an events cupboard, painting walls in the stables, weeding and clearance work, treating and painting the chicken coop, and creating pathways and borders.