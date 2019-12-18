Escape room set to open in Worthing town centre

An escape room is set to open in Worthing town centre.

Mindworks Escape Rooms have moved into a unit in the Guildbourne Centre that was formerly occupied by a bakery, with red velvet curtains covering the windows.

The new escape room opening in the Guildbourne Centre

Read more:

Worthing's own gin to open shop in the Guildbourne Centre

According to the business' website, it will be opening in 'early 2020', with the first room called Smuggler's Ruin.

Set in Worthing in the 1860s, teams will have 60 minutes to uncover 'smuggling, corruption and a secret that should have stayed buried'.

On its website, the escape room team said: "Our room is based upon the local history of Worthing and it's dark era of smuggling. Whilst being fun and immersive, you may also learn a thing or two about this quiet seaside town."

A pastime that has grown in popularity in recent years, escape rooms see teams complete puzzles in a set time to win the game.

The Mindworks team said that what would make this escape room different was that there will be multiple endings.

It said: "Your team will be faced with a choice during your game, which will affect the ending you experience. Both endings come with unique puzzles and different conclusions to the story, so pick wisely."