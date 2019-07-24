Estate agent supports Worthing-based charity’s free furniture collection service

Estate agent Jacobs Steel is supporting charity Guild Care’s free furniture collection service for large donation items throughout Worthing and surrounding areas.

Dawn West, Guild Care’s retail cluster manager, said: “We’re really very grateful to Jacobs Steel for supporting our collection service. This is a free service, which is ideal for anyone who is moving, downsizing, or selling a house for a relative who has lots of large furniture they no longer need.

Jacobs Steel staff with Dawn West and Julie Thomspon from Guild Care

“Our team will collect all types of furniture, as well as multiple bags of items. For example, if an elderly person has six or more black sacks they’d like to donation but can’t get it to one of our charity shop themselves, then we’ll happily come and pick that up as well for free.

“As long as the items and furniture are in reasonable condition they will be put up for sale in one of our 11 charity shops which contribute to the running of our 30-plus community services, which support children and adults with disabilities and older people.”

The service will be promoted at the estate agency’s six branches, in Worthing, Lancing, Shoreham and Findon Valley.

Items need to be assessed by Guild Care on the day before they are taken away but as long as they are in a reasonable condition and have fire safety labels still attached, staff will be happy to take them away free of charge.

To find out more, call The GreenHouse on 01903 205303 or email warehouse.manager@guildcare.org