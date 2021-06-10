First phase of new homes development in Worthing officially launched by mayor

The disused office block is being converted into 116 flats with two new floors being constructed, creating space for ten extra apartments, including two penthouses.

Developer, Pullman Construction will also build a brand new building to the left of Columbia House with the aim of creating another 70-80 apartments, subject to the final planning permission.

Chris Trott, director of Coast & Country Real Estate, said: “Over the past couple of months since we launched Columbia House online we have seen an overwhelming response from excited buyers wanting to be some of the first to book their reservation appointments.

Cllr Sean McDonald, Worthing mayor Lionel Harman, mayoress Karen Harman and town crier Bob Smytherman. Picture: Derek Martin Photography

“The climax was certainly in the air on our launch day, with so much anticipation to what is one of the towns most well-known buildings from the 1970s; there was a lot of expectation.

“Emersons Estates and Coast & Country Real Estate couldn’t be happier with how the first few days have gone with Phase 1 selling very fast and with nothing but positive comments.

“There is currently nothing else in Worthing to compare Columbia House to.”

Once complete, Columbia House will contain studio flats, one, two, and three-bedroom apartments, served by allocated car parking spaces and electric car charging points.

Worthing mayor Lionel Harman, accompanied by mayoress Karen Harman, cuts the ribbon at Columbia House in Durrington. Picture: Derek Martin Photography

An application to add two floors and 14 flats was refused in May 2019, before Worthing Borough Council’s planning committee agreed to revised plans in December that same year.

Prior to this, approval was granted to convert the block into 102 flats.

Mr Trott said: “Pullman Construction is delivering a reimagined iconic building into a stylish and modern development at great prices for young buyers and potential investors, which will no doubt have a positive impact on the local area.

“We anticipate Phase 1 to sell out in the next couple of weeks and look forward to working with the lucky buyers in going through their kitchen and bathroom colour choices.We are inviting anyone who is interested to contact us and arrange for their one-on-one appointment where we can show them the marketing suite and around the site.”

An artist's impression of the new Columbia House development in Durrington. Picture: Coast & Country Real Estate

Mr Trott said prior to the launch, 110 booked buyers were set to come down during the first week of opening – and reservations have already been made on 42 flats, which is 75 per cent of Phase 1, a total of 56 flats.

For more information, call 01903 298985, or visit www.columbiahouseworthing.com.