Housebuilders recognised for work on Worthing retirement flats

Managers overseeing the development of a retirement development have picked up an industry award.

Senior site manager Shaun Simmonds and project manager Gary Pullen’s work on McCarthy and Stone builds in Worthing have both picked up Pride in the Job Quality Awards from the National House Builders’ Council.

The duo have been working on Neptune House and Triton House, on the site of the former MGM building in Heene Road.

The awards put them in the top 450 of 16,000 entrants – qualifying them for the next-stage regional awards.

Commenting on his award success, Shaun said: “I am proud to lead a construction team that shares a commitment to quality in every aspect of our work.

The builders will also go on to compete for NHBC Seal of Excellence and Regional Awards.”

Gary said: “Being rewarded for the work you do and to be recognised for this is a great feeling.”

As well as undergoing spot checks of the day-to-day running of their site, each site manager was assessed across more than 44 areas of site management. Only those who demonstrate exceptional standards and outstanding quality are presented with an award.