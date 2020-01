A hugely popular homestore and gift shop is set to open in Worthing town centre.

Bert's Homestore, which has two stores in Brighton and a third in Hove, is opening in Montague Street in February.

Bert's in Montague Street

A sign on the window says 'Hello Worthing', with the green branding already painted onto the shopfront.

Bert's will be taking the spot of footwear store tReds, which closed at the end of last year.

It is famous for its home accessories such as kitchenware, cookery books and retro gifts.