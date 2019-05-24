Hundreds attend funeral for one of Worthing's pub and club giants

Chris Chapman was laid to rest today (Friday, May 24) at St Mary's Church in Broadwater. The entrepreneur turned running The Montague pub in Montague Street, Worthing, into a hospitality empire which included Chapmans hotel and Bensons nightclub by Worthing railway station, Café Central bar in Chapel Road and the Mansion House, which was formerly Sterns rave club and now the Highdown Hotel. The 65-year-old died on May 10 from septicaemia at Worthing Hospital. Click here to read more about his life.

Wellwishers left flowers for and messages for Chris, including this heartfelt note Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Hundreds of people attended the funeral Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Chris' coffin was carried by loved ones Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

Chris' son Chris, 34, gave a reading during the service Eddie Mitchell freelance Buy a Photo

View more