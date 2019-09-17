Husband and wife team buy care home

A husband and wife have created a new Worthing-based healthcare provider and bought a care home.

William and Deborah Andrews created Country Living Care to buy the Country Lodge care home in High Salvington.

William said: “Following our recent move back to the UK from America, Deborah and I wanted to use our experience in the healthcare sector to run our own care home. We are delighted to acquire Country Lodge and

work with our dedicated, highly trained and experienced team.

“Country Lodge provides superior care facilities in very tranquil and comforting surroundings for residents needing nursing care, respite care and terminally ill care.

“We would also like to thank Allied Irish Bank (GB) for their support, without their financial backing and confidence in our business plan this acquisition would not have been possible.”