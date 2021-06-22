Italian kitchen and deli in Worthing expands with new alfresco dining and alcohol licence

Giuseppeslite has expanded its kitchen to 33 Warwick street and it has been given a new brand name – G-LITE.

Its owners said: “After five years, the two crazy Sicilian men you know as Saverio and Fabrizio have finally made their dream become reality, to bring a taste of Sicilian culture to the UK.

“After months of planning, hard work and dedication, we have now expanded our kitchen and are now ready to invite our lovely customers on Friday, June 25, from 5pm, when ⏱we will be doing a soft opening, accompanied by a glass of Prosecco on us!”

G-LITE in Worthing

The pair thanked customers for their continuous support, adding: “Come down to enjoy our extended alfresco dining. Relax in the sun into the evening while enjoying our range of artisan sourdough pizzas, burgers, pastas and more!”

For more information about G-LITE, visit www.giuseppeslite.com/?fbclid=IwAR3p6mbp_JoHqT2W4FLx1ty-QKF4-ZcqkbxFsdQx_LPHsHDtgnG9TfPiNNs.

Or like its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/giuseppeslite.

