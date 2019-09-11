Lancing holiday chain staff left 'absolutely devastated' after being told they all face redundancy

Staff at a holiday booking company in Lancing have been told they face redundancy if they do not commute to an office in London.

According to an employee's relative, LoveHolidays staff were called into a meeting yesterday morning (September 10) and told the Lancing Business Park premises would be closing down.

The LoveHolidays office in Brooklands House, Lancing. Pic: Google

She said staff were left 'absolutely devastated' after being told they must either commute or move to London, or lose their jobs.

According to the LoveHolidays website, the company employees around 150 people across the Lancing and London sites, with a small number of overseas contractors.

A spokesman for LoveHolidays said: "With the continued growth of the business, the LoveHolidays senior management team has today announced a period of formal consultation with most of the staff in the Lancing office, with a proposal to centralise the customer operations teams in the Hammersmith head office."