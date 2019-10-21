Last chance to enter Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020

Online entries for the Sussex Food and Drink Awards 2020 are open for just a few more days until October 24 – and organisers are urging all the great Sussex food and drink businesses and members of the public to enter their heroes.

Enter now for Sussex Food Producer of the Year sponsored by Southern Co-op; Sussex Farmers’ Market of the Year sponsored by Harvey’s Brewery; Sussex Butcher of the Year sponsored by RP Meats Wholesale Ltd; Sussex Eating Experience of the Year sponsored by Lloyds Bank Cardnet; Sussex Food Shop of the Year sponsored by Sussex Food & Drink Network and Sussex Drink Producer of the Year sponsored by Natural PR.

The public will vote for the best street food producer in Sussex

The top ten in each of these categories will be announced in November for the public to start voting for their favourites to win.

Entries for Sussex Newcomer of the Year, sponsored by SRC-Time as well as Sussex Young Chef of the Year, sponsored by Blakes Foods and Young Sussex Farmer of the Year, sponsored by Natural Partnerships CIC in association with Farmers Weekly will close slightly later on January 3 2020.

Sussex Street Food of the Year finalists have already been revealed, with the public invited to the finals event on Sunday October 27, from 11am to 4pm, at the Carfax in Horsham.

Sponsored by Horsham Foodies by Horsham District Council and supported by Horsham Markets by Food Rocks South, the ten finalists will set up stalls and serve small plates of their delicious cooking to the public all day, with an expert panel of judges mingling in the crowd to test their quality and their sourcing of local ingredients. There will also be an artisan market, bars and live music playing all day.

Paula Seager and Hilary Knight from Natural Partnerships CIC, organisers of the Sussex Food & Drink Awards 2020

Finalists include: Asian fusion dishes from Chu Chu Burmese Kitchen in Hove; homemade burgers, Indian and Thai dishes as well as Italian from Duffs Diner in Newick; slow roasted meats from Forgotten Cuts in Brighton; home-made dishes with award winning sauces from Ginger Rookes in Horsham; and back to retain their title is reigning champions Mann & Moore from Horsham, delivering barbequed and smoked meats.

New to the competition this year is Penelope’s Pitstop from St Leonards on Sea with her South American fusion menu; Pizza Leonati from Brighton presenting freshly made pizzas from their four separate ovens; plant powered street food including fully loaded chilli burritos, wraps and an array of salads from Plant Play in Worthing; 2019 Grand Finalists, The BBQ Project from St Leonards on Sea with home-made barbequed dishes packed full of flavour; and finally The Buffalo Burger Company from East Grinstead with some of the best burgers on the Sussex street food scene.

Grand Finalists from all ten categories will be invited to attend a BAFTA-style ceremony on April 29 2020 at the Amex Stadium in Brighton, where the winners will be revealed and guests will enjoy a seven-course Sussex produce banquet, hosted by awards patron Sally Gunnell OBE and Danny Pike from BBC Sussex.

To enter the awards, visit: www.sussexfoodawards.biz