Littlehampton gym’s first charity powerlifting event supports Clymping Dog Sanctuary

Powerlifters put their pecs to the test at a Littlehampton gym’s charity event.

Ashley Macey, owner of AJs Gym, said the event on Saturday was the gym’s first charity powerlifting event, raising money for Clymping Dog Sanctuary.

AJs Gym's first charity powerlifting event. Picture: Derek Martin DM19121205a

She added: “It went really well. We had 18 competitors altogether joining in and we raised over £400.

“We wanted to choose a local charity that everyone would get on board with.

“We love pups at AJs. Clymping Dog Sanctuary has helped thousands of dogs to find a new home, a small team working solely off the help of donations and their own fundraising event.”

The strength sport involves three main lifts, squat, bench press and deadlift, and all were included in the charity challenge.

All competitors received a goodie bag and special awards were presented to best male lifter Dan Green, best female lifter Debbie Sprigg and best lb for lb lifter Sam Rance.

The gym, on Lineside Industrial Estate, has been running for three years and has powerlifting classes every Thursday at 7pm.