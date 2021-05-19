Love Island’s Amy Hart shows her support for new prop hire and event styling business in Rustington

The business – Touch Of A Bow – is the brainchild of Lauren Scampion and Aaron Silcock.

The couple cater for any event or occasion across Sussex, using fancy and eye-catching props, from Champagne carts to prosecco ladders and even an igloo in your garden.

And their business caught the attention of Amy Hart, who was one of the contestants on Love Island 2019, and lives in Worthing.

Lauren Scampion and Aaron Silcock at a 60th birthday event they catered for

“We catered for her new clothing range launch in Worthing,” said Lauren, 29.

“We provided a balloon wall, welcome sign and clothes rail.

“Amy then posted a picture on her Instagram story thanking us, which was a really big deal for us as she has 1.1million followers.”

Lauren and Aaron, who have a one-year-old daughter, Myla, and live in Durrington, only started the business during the lockdown in June last year.

“I took a risk and left my full time job in the motor trade while Aaron was also made redundant, but the business is thriving and we couldn’t be happier,” said Lauren.

She added: “This was always my dream job. For years I would organise my friend’s baby showers – I just really love being creative, so I thought, let’s go for it.”

Lauren said she gets inspiration for events from America and on social media channels Pinterest and Instagram – and thrives on the challenge of making each event memorable.

She said she and Aaron are now working with a few suppliers since the business has grown.

“I have learned a lot on the way,” added Lauren.

“Obviously it’s pretty scary running your own business, but at the same time, really exciting. And it has really taken off which has been really overwhelming.”

The first event Lauren and Aaron catered for was a first birthday party for one of Aaron’s family members. And since then, Lauren said the business has grown due to word-of-mouth referrals.

The couple have set up a website, https://touchofabow.co.uk and regularly update their followers on Facebook, www.facebook.com/Touchofabow and Instagram, www.instagram.com/touchofabow.

To enquire about an event or to find out more, email [email protected]