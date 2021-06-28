‘Marvellous’ response to new baby store in Worthing town centre

Marc Coxshaw and Clare Banbury have opened Precious Little Things in Montague Quarter Shopping Centre, near to TK Maxx.

The couple, who live in Terringes Avenue, Worthing said: “We sell everything, from clothing through to pushchairs and travel systems and furniture, all for your Precious Little Thing.

“We’ve had a marvellous response since we opened.

Clare Banbury and Marc Coxshaw, owners of Precious Little Things in Worthing. Photo by Derek Martin Photography

“People have been coming through the doors saying it’s so nice to finally see a new ‘Mothercare’ in effect in Worthing town centre and how lovely it is to come in and trial the different travel systems and pushchairs.”

Marc and Clare said the lockdown had gone on for ‘far too long’ and parents have had to buy pushchairs, travel systems and furniture online – without seeing it first.

Being able to come in and try something has made a huge difference, they added, and has led parents to discard items they have bought online.

To find out more about Precious Little Things, visit Precious-Little-Things.co.uk.

Or follow the store on Facebook and Instagram.

