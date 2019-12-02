McDonald’s teams in Shoreham go head-to-head

Staff from the two McDonald’s restaurants in Shoreham went head-to-head in a charity football match, raising money for Ronald McDonald House Charities.

The Holmbush Centre team took on Shoreham Drive Thru at Shoreham Football Club, watched by around 150 supporters, and took the trophy with a 1-0 win.

Franchisee Carel Venter said: “The McDonald’s crew football teams and all those who helped organise the match should feel very proud of themselves, as they’ve helped raise an incredible sum to support families in Brighton and beyond.

“We look forward to continuing to support the charity in every way we can in the future.”

The match raised a total of £1,045 for Ronald McDonald Houses across the UK, including the Brighton House.

Grant Copper, who owns Shoreham Drive Thru, said: “It was fantastic to see my employees come together for such a great cause. I’d like to thank everyone that took part as well as the friends and families that came down to cheer the players on.”