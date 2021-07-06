Much-loved Worthing bar and eatery temporarily closes due to covid

Finch Bar & Eatery in Warwick Street made the announcement on Facebook this morning (Tuesday, July 6).

A spokesman said: “Good Morning to all our lovely customers and supporters. We have taken the very difficult decision to close our doors due to several of our staff being told to self-isolate.

“As a result of being such a small team, we will be closing our doors until further notice, deep cleaning the whole venue and making sure all of our staff are PCR tested.

Finch, in Warwick Street, Worthing

“We endeavour to provide a safe and worry-free dining experience for everyone, taking these actions ensures we protect our local community, customers and staff.

“We hope to open our doors as soon as we can and want to thank you all in advance for your support and understanding.”

Finch is one of Worthing town centre’s biggest success stories. Its owners, Tom Lines and Megan Dooley, opened it in June 2018, and its trendy setting and luxury breakfasts have been extremely popular with locals.

The pair are also set to open a new Mexican bar and restaurant in the town.