Multi-million pound West Sussex harbour goes up for sale and international interest is expected

The multi-million pound Lordship of the Manor of Bosham Harbour is expected to gain significant interest, going up for sale for the first time in nearly 100 years.

In addition to Bosham Quay and other valuable waterfront land, the freehold includes more than 800 moorings in Chichester Harbour.

Aerial view of Bosham. Picture: Allan Hutchings

The Burhill Group, which has owned the site since the 1920s, has instructed property consultancy Vail Williams LLP to sell the Lordship of the Manor of Bosham and the property interests that were previously part of the ancient Manor of Bosham, and it is being marketed internationally.

Colin Mayes, chief executive of Burhill Group, said: “This is a unique opportunity to acquire assets which have been in the same ownership since the 1920s, so are offered for sale for the first time in nearly 100 years.

“Over recent years the Burhill Group has continuously grown its wider leisure interests and now feels it is time that the future ownership of The Manor would be better suited to a more focused marine property owner.

“We have been honoured to be custodians of these unique and prestigious assets for nearly 100 years and are now keen to pass these on to a new owner who will protect, and enhance the harbour in years to come, for the benefit of all users.”

The freehold land extends to include the foreshore and bed of Chichester Harbour up to the Mean High Water Mark, from the Emsworth Channel to the west of Thorney Island, across to the Bosham Channel and part of the Chichester Channel.

The freehold estate includes Bosham Quay and the Old Mill, now home to Bosham Sailing Club, together with other associated property linked to the sailing club.

The sale of these highly prestigious assets is expected to attract strong interest as the freehold has been owned by members of the Guinness Family since the late 2nd Earl of Iveagh acquired The Manor back in the 1920s.

Ian Froome, a Vail Williams partner who specialises in marine and leisure markets, said: “This is a sound financial investment and the ancient manorial title makes it somewhat of a rarity, so we anticipate keen interest from buyers nationally and internationally, especially because of the Guinness family connection.

“We anticipate strong interest, both here in the UK and internationally, and we expect offers to exceed £6 million.

“Bosham, with its 10th century church and harbour is in an idyllic setting – it is quintessentially English. Chichester Harbour is a designated Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and is one of the most popular leisure sailing waters in the UK, with ready access to the Solent and the globally renowned yacht racing town of Cowes.”

