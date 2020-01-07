National fashion retailer to close Worthing town centre store

A national fashion retailer is closing its store in Worthing town centre.

Dorothy Perkins, in Montague Street, is holding a closing down sale as it prepares to bid farewell to the town.

The Dorothy Perkins store in Montague Street. Burton and Bonmarch are not affected.

According to a member of staff, its final day of trading is set to be Saturday, February 22.

It is unclear whether current staff will retain their jobs, but Dorothy Perkins has been contacted for more information.

The high street staple, which was founded in 1909, is a part of the Arcadia Group owned by retail mogul Philip Green which also includes the Topshop and Topman brands.

