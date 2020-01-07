National fashion retailers to close Worthing town centre stores

A national fashion retailer is closing two stores in Worthing town centre.

Dorothy Perkins, in Montague Street, is holding a closing down sale as it prepares to bid farewell to the town.

The Dorothy Perkins store in Montague Street. Burton and Bonmarch are not affected.

Burton, which shares a building with the retailer, is also closing down.

According to a member of staff, its final day of trading is set to be Saturday, February 22.

It is unclear whether current staff will retain their jobs, but Arcadia Group, which owns both stores, has been contacted for more information.

The high street staples are a part of the Arcadia Group owned by retail mogul Philip Green which also includes the Topshop and Topman brands.

The fashion store's Montague Street neighbour, Bonmarché, is not set for closure.