National retailer to close Worthing town centre store

A national retailer is closing its Worthing town centre store.

Hawkin's Bazaar is shutting its Montague Street store this weekend, with the final day of trading on Saturday (January 11).

Hawkin's Bazaar, Montague Street

The store, which is famous for its games, gadgets and gift ideas, has a notice pinned to its front window that said 'any sympathy is appreciated :)'.

It is unclear whether there will be any redundancies as a result of the closure.

In August last year, it was reported in national media the store's parent company, Tobar International, had put the brand up for sale.

Hawkin's Bazaar has been contacted for more information.