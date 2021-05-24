New clothing store opening in Worthing

British surfwear company Saltrock is opening a store at the former Hotter shoes unit in Montague Street, near Poundland, on Thursday, June 3.

Marie Clarke, brand manager, said: “Worthing and Saltrock are a great synergy.

“Our brand lives well in coastal destinations where our customers still have sand on their feet. We are a local, family, fashion surf brand that delivers value and style for those customers that love the sea and outdoors as much as we do!

Montague Street in Worthing. Picture: Steve Robards

“We are very excited to be part of the Worthing family.”

The new store will create five new jobs, Saltrock said.

It is also opening new stores in Exmouth, Bournemouth, Llandudno, Wales, this summer.

Saltrock started with two surfing brothers, Angus and Ross Thomson, using a homemade printing screen, selling their designs from the back of their Austin Allegro.

The pair teamed up with surfer Carl Priscott and together they focused on individual graphics, screen printing and tie-dying techniques.