New name for Liquid Lounge in Worthing is announced as opening draws closer

The new name for a town centre nightclub in Worthing has been announced.

The club formerly known as Liquid Lounge in Chatsworth Road, Worthing, will now be known as Jungle Nightclub.

Alex Elsden-Smith and Ben Thompson

Owner Ben Thompson, who is also the drummer in chart-topping band Two Door Cinema Club, said the idea 'just came to me': "It is quite exciting and inviting I think. You never really know what is going to happen inside a jungle."

Read more:

Worthing nightclub to be taken over by owner of popular bar

He said the name has influenced the design and theme of the club.

The new name of what was Liquid has been announced

Ben, who also owns Manuka Bar in Portland Road, Worthing, explained: "It isn't meant to feel like a cliché jungle, with giant elephants inside or anything; it won't look like a rainforest café, it has more of a classy design."

He said they planned to have themed but tasteful uniforms for staff, that 'would create the illusion of the animals walking around the jungle'.

The renovation of the club has been underway for several weeks, and has been done by Littlehampton-based building firm Future Build Specialist.

Ben thanked them for their hard work and added: "The old Liquid Lounge has been completely gutted; there isn't an original feature left in there. A lot of people thought we would just be putting a lick of paint, but we have completely ripped it out and started again."

He said he and his business partner would be looking to announce the opening date in the next couple of weeks.

To find out more about the launch, visit junglenightclub.co.uk