Royal Pavilion Tavern to close within days

A popular Brighton pub has announced it will be closing within days.

The Royal Pavilion Tavern, affectionately known as the Pav Tav, announced the closure on its website.

The venue, in Castle Square, will be closing in two days time, on Thursday, September 26.

Rob, a shift supervisor at the pub, reacted to the closure saying: “It’s not great news but what can you do?”.

He confirmed he will be losing his job, along with other employees at the pub.

Rob said he believed the popular venue is being sold by the owners Mitchell and Butler so that part of the building can be converted into flats.

Mitchells and Butlers has been contacted for comment.

The Royal Pavilion Tavern is a popular venue amongst locals and visitors with regular drinks deals.