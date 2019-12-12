Rug Doctor celebrates 12 Days of Christmas in Worthing

Carpet cleaning machines have been photographed in different locations in Worthing for a 12 Days of Christmas competition organised by Rug Doctor.

The national carpet cleaning firm is based in Decoy Road, Worthing, and the marketing department thought it would be great to have a bit of fun around the town this Christmas.

From tomorrow, December 13, until Christmas Eve, pictures will be posted on Facebook and Instagram showing the cleaning machines in different locations around Worthing.

A prize is on offer each day for one lucky person, chosen from those who guess the correct location.