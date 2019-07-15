Rustington Hall 70th Anniversary Fete''Rustington Hall and Oakhurst Gardens celebrate'their 70th anniversary.''''Rustington, West Sussex.''Picture Liz Pearce ''13/07/2019''LP190800 SUS-190714-221052008

Rustington Hall 70th anniversary fete in pictures

There was a real community atmosphere at Rustington Hall on Saturday for the 70th anniversary fete, held in the form of a street party, with music from the Cancer United Choir and singer Just John.

Littlehampton and Rustington Housing Society purchased Rustington Hall in 1948 under the guiding hand of Percy Booker and the charity-based business has long held an outstanding CQC rating. Oakhurst Gardens is part of the estate, for sheltered housing.

Julie Zimmer, resident for 11 years, with Sue Holland, president of Rustington and Littlehampton Housing Association.''Picture: Liz Pearce 'LP190788
Julie Zimmer, resident for 11 years, with Sue Holland, president of Rustington and Littlehampton Housing Association.''Picture: Liz Pearce 'LP190788
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Resident Elsie Hargrave, 91. 'Picture Liz Pearce LP190789
Resident Elsie Hargrave, 91. 'Picture Liz Pearce LP190789
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Dancing to music from singer Just John. Picture Liz Pearce LP190790
Dancing to music from singer Just John. Picture Liz Pearce LP190790
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
Entertainer Just John. Picture Liz Pearce 'LP190791
Entertainer Just John. Picture Liz Pearce 'LP190791
Hilsea Portsmouth
Johnston Press Resell
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 4