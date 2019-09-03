See Littlehampton’s spectacular scarecrows created for Wick Village Scarecrow Festival
Brilliant handmade scarecrows brightened up Littlehampton for the second Wick Village Scarecrow Festival, held from August 24 to September 3. Organised by Wick Village Traders Association, the scarecrow festival was held throughout the new Wick Festival.
Traders took part by creating their own handmade scarecrows and many others were on display throughout the village. This year’s winner was the Dew Drop Inn, in Wick Street, and landlady Jenny Morrell received the plaque from the judges, Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker and Teresa Hamlin.
1. Wick Village Scarecrow Festival
Judging the scarecrow festival, Teresa Hamlin and Littlehampton mayor Tracey Baker
